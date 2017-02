In a surprise move, Norway has stopped its submarine selection competition and selected a German Type-212 derived design offered by Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems (TKMS). The selection is likely economical as Germany has agreed to order two more of the class (or similar Type-212) to reduce costs, and Netherlands and Poland may also join the scheme.It will be the third TKMS designed submarine to operate with the Norwegian navy, replacing the Ula Class which was preceded by the Kobben (Type-207) Class. The Type-212 is currently only operated by Germany where it is sometimes known as U-212 Class, and Italy where it is known as the Todaro Class. It is a relatively small submarine well suited to inshore missions along the Norwegian coast but not best suited to under-ice operations. It has Air Independent Power (AIP) using two HDW/Siemens PEM fuel cells each with 120 kW.Type 212.Ula (Type 210).France offered a variant of its Scorpene.Six submarines are planned for procurement, four built in Norway and two in Germany, these to replace the six Ula class submarines the Sjøforsvaret currently operates.I'm not sure what I think of this just yet, need some time to look at the details (including what this means for me personally), so don't ask for my views....Some other article authenticating this news: