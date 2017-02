Trump on Iran: "ALL options are on the table!"Obama on Iran: "All options are on the table."Trump on China: "We will brand China a currency manipulator, and we won't let them take over the South China Sea. (Turns around and makes pledge to support One China policy)."Obama on China: "We will brand China a currency manipulator, and we won't let them take over the South China Sea. (Turns around and makes pledge to support One China policy)."Now who is betting that Trump will do exactly what Obama did with regards to North Korea, i.e. make a lot of noise and cry a lot, but do nothing.It's the same old America, the only difference is Trump is more honest.