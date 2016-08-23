North Korea Defence Forum

long_ said: His goal is to South Korea, Japan or the U.S. military base in South Korea

Here is something for your immature mind to think about: There is no way NKR can defeat and take over SKR.In your immaturity, you think that inflicting damages equals to defeat. You are wrong. But what else can we expect from someone who have never been in the military ?If NKR attack SKR, especially with a nuclear strike, the US and JPN will respond. The NKRean military will be destroyed, not merely defeated. China will be facing a refugee crisis for which she has no appetite. China will be forced to divert all her attention and resources in trying to contain that refugee crisis. Her economy will be strained.The funny part is that China will not fight the US but will turn against NKR. The stability between the two Koreas have benefited China in intangible but measurable ways. If NKR can serve as a geopolitical buffer between the US and China, then it is best if NKR is a stable and controlled country to be that buffer zone.That is what the average NKRean trooper look like compares to his SKRean and US counterparts. That fight is not going to last very long.