No Indians but only Pakistanis celebrate Congress win, claims BJP's C T Ravi

BJP leader, C. T. Ravi addressing media persons in Vijayapura on Tuesday.Photo | ExpressExpress News ServiceUpdated on: 16 Apr 2024, 2:28 pm2 min readVIJAYAPURA: Veteran BJP leader and Former Minister, C. T. Ravi who is known for invoking the name of Pakistan in several of his statements, has claimed that since the Congress will not get any support in Hindu dominated areas in India, in the coming days, the party will have to find its political ground only in Pakistan.Addressing media persons before participating in the procession to file the nomination papers of the BJP candidate Ramesh Jigajinagi on Tuesday, he also claimed that no Indian but only Pakistanis celebrate the victory of the Congress.“The Congress has no support base in India, mainly in Hindu dominated areas, therefore the party will have no choice but to look for support in Pakistan in the coming days. Because of which, whenever the Congress wins, we hear slogans being chanted in support of Pakistan”, Ravi said.He claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who could not win in his traditional Amethi LS constituency, has gone to Wayanad in Kerala to fight election as the constituency has 52% Muslim population.He also said that by using the name of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress will lose even those votes that were coming to their candidate.“The Congress neither has any vision nor has any Prime Ministerial face unlike the BJP. Therefore, the people are asking who is your ( I.N.D.I.A bloc’s) prime ministerial candidate”, he said.Defending the Electoral Bond policy, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court, Ravi claimed that it is the policy which helped in bringing transparency in funding to the political parties.“Before the Act, nobody knew which party was getting how much donation. But now, people are aware of it. Which has become possible only because of the Electoral Bond policy of the BJP”, he said.However, when asked about the BJP being the biggest beneficiary of the electoral bonds scheme, the former minister failed to reply.Replying to the question, why leaders of the opposition parties who are facing corruption charges are becoming part of the BJP, Ravi said that some decisions taken are part of war strategies which cannot be disclosed in public.“Even Lord Krishna took some decisions during war as war strategies, which is mentioned in Bhagwatgeeta”, he added.Asked whether Former Minister K. S. Eshwarappa will be suspended from the party, he said that he does not have any authority to comment on that. However, he appealed to Eshwarappa to reconsider his decision of contesting as an independent candidate and support the BJP.“Do not do anything that harms the interest of the BJP”, he said.Several party leaders including Former MLAs were present.