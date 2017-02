10.02.2017We are pleased to announce that NFM has concluded a contract with the Armed Forces Commissariat in France for the supply of 31,600 Modular Ballistic Structures for which we hold an exclusive patent. This contract marks an important step in the commercial cooperation between France and Norway. NFM relies, for a considerable part, on French raw materials and production for the accomplishment of this contract.The basic system.NFM is quit becoming popular in France. The company is already supplying uniforms to the special forces,the army ..... and is currently supplying several thousands of ballistic protection sets to the army.