New Trending: Bye bye wedding gowns and tuxedos, Chinese traditional style weddings getting increasingly popular in China

0034djooly1guw4afffq1j60u01aa49o02-jpg.888354

a1d5fdc7ca1f42e393aa8c8d4e70af69_noop-jpeg.888357

_20230123174038-jpg.912675

_20230123174100-jpg.912676
 
beijingwalker said:
It's all acting.

The first thing that should be restored in Chinese tradition is the ancestral hall.
 
beijingwalker said:
FABULOUS!
Wish I had done it 50 years ago.

Going to be expensive with all those "SILK?" elaborate clothing.
Maybe not many can afford it.
It will also add to China consumer spending.
I also think Chinese traditional style weddings cost more, clothing is very extravagant

In Xinjiang Aksu, an Uyghur couple married in Chinese traditional wedding style, they must be from well off families

 
sinait said:
:omghaha: :omghaha::omghaha:

Your wife will appreciate if you do a 2nd wedding to her in traditional Chinese dress.

I am even thinking of doing that with my wife of 30++ years

She well aware that I am crazy so no need to explain myself.
Posting this via WhatsApp to her will be explanation enough

:rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
That's not like the HK shows I watch.
Usually the bride will have a red veil cover her face. And she only shows her face after she marries.

This is more like western style but in traditional clothing.
And why are they dressing like princesses and officials?
 
sinait said:
High-grade silk with hand embroidery makes these garment very expensive.

The price of a real hanfu usually exceeds 1,000 dollars.

IMG_20230808_141420.jpg
 
REhorror said:
Hong Kong adopts weddings from the Qing Dynasty and the Republic of China.
Mainland Chinese prefer Ming, Song and Han Dynasty weddings. The brides in those dynasties used fans to cover their faces instead of red cloth.

IMG_20230808_142633.png
 
MH.Yang said:
Find that hard to believe since the HK were huge on anti-Qing and pro-Ming, and they are mostly cantonese to boot.

Fan covering the face seems awkward and also requires a hand constantly up, this makes them unable to do the 3 kneel/kowtow (ancestor, parents, each other).
I will do some research on this.
 
