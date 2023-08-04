beijingwalker
New Trending: Bye bye wedding gowns and tuxedos, Chinese traditional style weddings getting increasingly popular in China
Last edited:
FABULOUS!
Wish I had done it 50 years ago.
Going to be expensive with all those "SILK?" elaborate clothing.
Maybe not many can afford it.
It will also add to China consumer spending.
.
That's not like the HK shows I watch.
Usually the bride will have a red veil cover her face. And she only shows her face after she marries.
This is more like western style but in traditional clothing.
And why are they dressing like princesses and officials?
Find that hard to believe since the HK were huge on anti-Qing and pro-Ming, and they are mostly cantonese to boot.Hong Kong adopts weddings from the Qing Dynasty and the Republic of China.
Mainland Chinese prefer Ming, Song and Han Dynasty weddings. The brides in those dynasties used fans to cover their faces instead of red cloth.
View attachment 944452
For a wedding, its nothing.High-grade silk with hand embroidery makes these garment very expensive.
The price of a real hanfu usually exceeds 1,000 dollars.
View attachment 944444