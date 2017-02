ANKARA—The three-nation industry group that builds the Medium Extended Air Defense System is offering Turkey what looks like a customized partnership to construct the country’s first long-range air- and missile-defense system.



MEADS officials say the precise nature of their proposal would not be an off-the-shelf acquisition nor a co-production. “We are offering an open-architecture system that aims to take in already existing Turkish systems or help the Turkish industry develop systems to be integrated into the architecture,” said Mirko Niederkofler, director for international business development at MEADS. “This will offer unique opportunities to improve Turkish capabilities.”



After giving up on an earlier decision to acquire their country’s first long-range anti-missile system from a Chinese contractor, Turkey’s procurement authorities are now mulling over the potential purchase of the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS).

Click to expand...