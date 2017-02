New Delhi bid to woo Myanmar

With majority of insurgent outfits of the Northeast, including the anti-talk faction of the ULFA, enjoying a free run in Myanmar, India in a fresh attempt to woo the neighbouring country has proposed to double the budgetary support to Naypyidaw.

The budgetary allocation to Myanmar this year has been increased by massive 48 per cent. Last year, the allocation under the head ‘Aid to Myanmar’ was Rs 400 crore.

Meanwhile, in contrast, India has slashed budgetary support to Bangladesh. The budgetary allocation for 2016-17 under the head ‘Aid to Bangladesh’ has been fixed at Rs 150 crore, which is 40 per cent less than the earlier occasion, a report tabled on Thursday by the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee said.