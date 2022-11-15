New Anti Ship Cruise Missile Taimoor

Windjammer
Pakistan Air Force reveals new air launched Anti Ship missile Taimoor at IDEAS 2022.
I was in Pakistan for two months, for some reason couldn't log into PDF.So much happy and dun to see such news. From last 6 months, we are occupied with politics only. No indian news, no defence news, no other simulation or technical discussion. Hope, we come back to these topics soon.
@waz for any meet up in UK during holidays or when convenient, please PM both of us.
Anyways time to put DEFENCE back into PDF.
No pics of specifications
View attachment 896658View attachment 896659
It's based on Raad II so should be air launched.
In fact, both can e seen in the first pic. I think it is RAAD-1
No Raad II with X-tail and fixed intake. Raad I has H-tail and pop-out intake.
So we can expect a range of 600ish km?
Probably, will have to wait for official specs. But export version will be MTCR limited.
Way to go man!
Anyways time to put DEFENCE back into PDF.
For anti ship role it must be super sonic.
View attachment 896658View attachment 896659