New Anti Ship Cruise Missile Taimoor

Windjammer

Windjammer

Pakistan Air Force reveals new air launched Anti Ship missile Taimoor at IDEAS 2022.
FB_IMG_1668508549990.jpg
FB_IMG_1668508556923.jpg
 
So much happy and content to see such news. From last 6 months, we are occupied with politics only. No indian news, no defence news, no other simulation or technical discussion. Hope, we come back to these topics soon.
 
Goenitz said:
So much happy and dun to see such news. From last 6 months, we are occupied with politics only. No indian news, no defence news, no other simulation or technical discussion. Hope, we come back to these topics soon.
I was in Pakistan for two months, for some reason couldn't log into PDF.
Anyways time to put DEFENCE back into PDF.
 
Windjammer said:
I was in Pakistan for two months, for some reason couldn't log into PDF.
Anyways time to put DEFENCE back into PDF.
@waz for any meet up in UK during holidays or when convenient, please PM both of us.
 
Great news. Is black paint depicting RAM coat? I expect 300km range, possibly a Pakistani option to go with Jeff exports.

It doesn't seem super sonic, what edge would it have against the defence systems guarding the battle ships? Can it be top attack?
 
