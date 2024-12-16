Natural Disasters all over The World

HaiderAfan
Massive floods have struck Nakhon Si Thammarat provincein southern Thailand due to torrential rainfall, causing significant disruption and damage. The flooding began late Sunday night, December 15, 2024, and continued into Monday morning, affecting many areas within the province.
Key Details
- Flood Conditions: Reports indicate that the flooding originated from the Tha Dee watershed in the Khao Luang mountain range, leading to water levels rising dramatically. In some low-lying areas, floodwaters reached heights of nearly three meters, while many roads in the Muang district were submerged under 20 to 70 centimeters of water.
- Impact on Infrastructure: Key roads, including Phatthanakan Khu Khwang Road, Ban Tan-Lan Saka Road, and routes connecting to Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport, have become impassable. The airport entrance itself was reported to be about 30 centimeters underwater, complicating travel for those needing to access flights.
- Community Response: Local authorities and residents are working together to address the challenges posed by the flooding. The Nakhon Si Thammarat Public Relations Office has issued warnings to residents in vulnerable areas, advising them to prepare for potential evacuations as water levels are expected to rise further.
- Weather Warnings: The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings for continued heavy rainfall across southern Thailand, with provinces such as Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Songkhla also expected to experience severe weather conditions.
- Resilience Amidst Adversity: Despite the chaos caused by the floods, residents are displaying resilience and solidarity. Many are engaging in community efforts to clear debris and assist those affected by the rising waters.
- Government Action: The southern army chief is overseeing flood relief efforts, mobilizing military units to assist with rescue operations and support for affected communities.