National Crypto Council

Pakistan's late crypto move​

As country embraces cryptocurrency, is it an independent decision or part of larger global shift?March 31, 2025Although late, as usual – a trait of any developing conservative country – Pakistan has finally decided to adopt cryptocurrency. However, better late than never.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on March 15, 2025, constituted the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), mandated to introduce new regulatory guidelines for launching digital currency – a move backed by all key stakeholders.The five-member council will be chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, while his chief adviser, Bilal Bin Saqib, will serve as the Chief Executive Officer, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.When cryptocurrency was emerging as a global trend, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government's autonomous financial arm, issued an order declaring it illegal. That declaration was bound to be ineffective, as cryptocurrency thrives precisely because it is not regulated by any central bank – a liberating fact that attracts the masses.The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) once released a research report stating that, around three years ago, Pakistani individuals collectively held $20 billion in cryptocurrency. This demonstrates how deeply cryptocurrency has penetrated Pakistani society, despite SBP's efforts. Instead of preventing its adoption, the SBP's stance merely slowed progress – a recurring phenomenon in many sectors, contributing to the country's sluggish economic growth.The purpose of the SBP statement was to evade any potential responsibility in case something went wrong, as every new venture carries risks along with potential benefits.Meanwhile, although cryptocurrency has long been legal in the United States, former President Donald Trump has recently taken a more pro-crypto stance, reflecting the US government's growing interest in digital assets and the geopolitical implications surrounding the dollar and the idea of shared currency by BRICS.Trump embraced crypto as a campaign issue, appealing to younger voters and libertarians while still emphasising the importance of the dollar. During his campaign, he courted crypto donors and stated that he wanted the US to lead in crypto innovation, although initially, he criticised the Biden administration's crypto policies, framing crypto as a tool for financial freedom.Pundits see the formation of a "Crypto Council" by the US and pro-regulation moves as attempts to maintain US financial dominance. Others suggest that the US is trying to prevent crypto innovation from moving offshore, especially as other countries – like the EU with The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) – set their own rules. Some blockchain evangelists indicate that US lawmakers are pushing for clearer crypto regulations to prevent China or BRICS from gaining an edge.There's growing speculation that the US sees crypto as a way to counter BRICS' de-dollarisation efforts. While BRICS is working on a gold-backed currency, the US might be hedging its bets by supporting crypto as an alternative global financial system. However, while crypto will not replace the dollar anytime soon, it could serve as a parallel system if dollar dominance erodes.Economists believe that the concept of BRICS introducing a common currency is far-fetched. They argue that any country or group of countries with a strong currency would need to act as a paymaster for weaker nations that may seek loans, debt relief, and grants during challenging times. Currently, there doesn't appear to be any country within BRICS willing to take on that role in the near future.A question arises regarding Pakistan's approach to attracting foreign investors, especially given the limited opportunities for modern businesses. Is Pakistan following the lead of the United States, or is it acting independently in forming the PCC to adopt cryptocurrency and integrate it into its financial system?