Question guy's for you. Will Fox News, CNN, BBC, Sky etc be giving this headlines? Nope. Brushed under the carpet. Can you imagine if this was a flight full of Pakistani's on the way to Islamabad. Every single media in the West would be blaring "Muzee, Pakeee, Muzee, Pakee" and hordes of small shaking heads from Ganga/Dravidian India would be singing "their country, their rules" and acting more holier than thou.

Click to expand...