WHAT HAS VIZIO BEEN TRACKING?

IF YOU OWN A VIZIO TV, YOU CAN STOP ALL TRACKING

OTHER SMART TVS (AND STREAMING BOXES) DO THE SAME THING

YOU CAN TURN OFF MOST SMART TV TRACKING

Samsung: Samsung has an opt-in tracking service, called SyncPlus, that may have been turned on when your TV was set up. CBS News says the option to disable it is located in the settings menu, hidden inside the “Terms & Policy” section.

LG: It sounds like LG’s newer, webOS-based TV sets don’t have tracking enabled. But older LG smart TVs have a service, called LivePlus, that may have gotten enabled when you set up the TV. To turn it off, go to Settings → Smart TV settings and then disable LivePlus.

Sony: Wirecutter says that Sony also tries to enable a tracking service during the TV’s setup. It can be disabled inside the TV’s Help menu, under “Privacy Settings.” Doing so may disable some built-in recommendation features that rely on view tracking.

THE SITUATION MIGHT GET BETTER

Be presented on their own — so they can’t be buried in “terms of service” pages “Prominently disclose” what’s being tracked, what’ll be shared with third parties, who those parties are, and why it’s being shared Require the consumer to specifically agree to opt in Provide instructions on how to later opt out

STREAMING DEVICES ARE ANOTHER STORY

Roku lets you “limit” but not fully disable tracking. You can do that by going to Settings → System → Privacy and checking “Limit Ad Tracking.”

Chromecast devices (including Android TVs or anything with Chromecast enabled) all have tracking turned on by default. For dedicated Chromecast units, it can be disabled through the Google Home app; for Android TVs, you’ll have to dig into the Chromecast settings in the settings menu; and for other devices you’ll have to search through their own menus to figure out where it’s located.

Apple also only allows you to “limit” ad tracking. On the newest Apple TV, that option is available under Settings → General → Privacy, where you can then enable the “Limit Ad Tracking” option. On earlier Apple TVs, you can also prevent Apple from receiving some device usage information by to Settings → General → Send Data to Apple and disabling the option.

Amazon allows you to opt out of some ad tracking effects on Fire TV devices. AFTVNewssays that the option is located under Settings → System → Advertising ID. From there, you can turn off a setting called “Interest-based ads.” That said, it’s not clear if this actually disables Amazon’s tracking or if this just stops Amazon from sharing your info.

THIS BEHAVIOR IS SURPRISINGLY COMMON