Morocco to acquire Israeli spy satellite worth $1 bln- media​

Morocco to acquire Israeli spy satellite worth $1 bln- mediaBy Reuters
July 10, 20243:26 PM GMT+3Updated 19 hours ago
RABAT, July 10 (Reuters) - Morocco plans to acquire a spy satellite from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) in a $1 billion deal, Moroccan media reported on Wednesday.
The state-owned IAI (ISRAI.UL) said on Tuesday it entered a $1 billion contract to supply one of its systems to an unnamed third party.
IAI, which makes some of Israel's most advanced drones and missile defense systems, said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv that the deal will be carried out over five years.