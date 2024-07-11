What's new

Morocco to acquire Israeli spy satellite worth $1 bln- media​

By Reuters
July 10, 20243:26 PM GMT+3Updated 19 hours ago



RABAT, July 10 (Reuters) - Morocco plans to acquire a spy satellite from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) in a $1 billion deal, Moroccan media reported on Wednesday.
The state-owned IAI (ISRAI.UL) said on Tuesday it entered a $1 billion contract to supply one of its systems to an unnamed third party.
IAI, which makes some of Israel's most advanced drones and missile defense systems, said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv that the deal will be carried out over five years.
 

