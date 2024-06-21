What's new

Miftah Ismail, Khaqan Abbasi launch ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party

B

Babaasif

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 19, 2023
Messages
253
Reaction score
0
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
www.dawn.com

Miftah Ismail, Khaqan Abbasi launch ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party

Several ex-PML-N leaders listed as founding members of long-expected venture; Khokhar "to stay away" from new party.
www.dawn.com

tribune.com.pk

Political landscape shifts as Miftah and Shahid Khaqan launch new party | The Express Tribune

The 'Awaam Pakistan' party plans to formally launch with 17 founding members in early July
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

pakobserver.net

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail launch Awam Pakistan party - Pakistan Observer

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail who had left the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) launched a new political party, the sources close to the development said on Friday. The sources said that they named their party “Awam Pakistan”...
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net

www.nation.com.pk

Miftah Ismail, Khaqan Abbassi to launch 'Awaam Pakistan' party

Two dissenting “stalwarts” of the Nawaz League, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail have announced the launch of a political party, Awaam
www.nation.com.pk www.nation.com.pk
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
  • Article
Miftah Ismail resigns from PML-N posts, says won’t be active in electoral politics anymore
Replies
0
Views
273
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After meeting Nawaz Sharif in London, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says no split in PML-N
Replies
9
Views
569
El Sidd
El Sidd
HAIDER
PML-N's Zubair confirms Abbasi's resignation from party post despite spokesperson's claim to contrary
Replies
0
Views
489
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Not mere speeches’ — Abbasi counsels ‘N’ to take action against ex-generals
Replies
3
Views
294
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ishaq Dar not to return to Pakistan in near future, reveals Shahid Khaqan
Replies
8
Views
13K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom