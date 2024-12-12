Midle East Eye

AbdulQadir7
The formation of the Iraqi army's defense lines along the Syrian border has become a critical focus for Iraqi authorities amid escalating tensions following the recent upheaval in Syria. As the situation deteriorates, particularly with the advances made by rebel groups against the Syrian government, Iraq has taken significant measures to fortify its borders.
Key Developments
- Enhanced Security Measures: Iraqi officials have reported that the borders with Syria are now secured by three lines of defense. This includes units from two Iraqi Army divisions, border security forces, and a unit from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Miqdad Miri, spokesperson for Iraq's interior ministry, emphasized that this is the most secure state of Iraq's borders in history, particularly highlighting the situation along the Syrian border as more secure compared to other borders.
- Immediate Response to Syrian Conflict: Following a dramatic territorial gain by Syrian rebel groups, notably Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has captured significant areas including parts of Aleppo, Iraq swiftly closed its western borders to prevent any spillover of conflict or infiltration by jihadist militants. This decision reflects concerns about potential threats to Iraqi stability and security.
- Military Readiness: Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Abbasi has assured that military units stationed at the border are on high alert and conducting continuous surveillance operations. He stated that intelligence agencies are closely monitoring any movements of terrorist groups near the border and are prepared to respond firmly if necessary.
- Recent Military Inspections: High-ranking Iraqi military officials have conducted inspections along the border to assess security measures and troop deployments. These visits included aerial reconnaissance to ensure that defensive positions are adequately established and maintained.
- Public Reassurance: In light of public concerns regarding security due to developments in Syria, Iraqi authorities have been actively reassuring citizens about the robustness of their border defenses. They emphasize that Iraq's national security is closely tied to stability in Syria, given historical precedents such as the rise of ISIS.