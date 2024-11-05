McDonald's faces the biggest decline in global sales in four years Like Other Brands Sporting Israel

McDonald's is experiencing its largest decline in global sales in four years, with a reported drop of 1.5% in the third quarter of 2024. This decline is more significant than analysts had anticipated, as they had predicted a smaller decrease of 0.72%. The downturn is attributed to several factors, including weaker customer traffic across key markets and heightened price sensitivity among consumers.
Key Details:
- Sales Performance: The decline in global sales marks the most substantial drop since 2020, reflecting challenges the fast-food giant faces in maintaining customer engagement amid rising living costs and competition from other chains offering more affordable options.
- Impact of E. coli Outbreak: The situation was exacerbated by an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers, which led to the temporary suspension of these products in a significant number of U.S. locations. This incident has further impacted customer visits and overall sales.
- Financial Results: McDonald's reported a net income of $2.26 billion, a decrease of 3% from the previous year. The company earned $3.23 per share on an adjusted basis, slightly above analysts' expectations but still reflecting the challenges faced.
- Market Reactions: Following the announcement of these results, McDonald's shares fell by over 1%, continuing a downward trend that had seen nearly a 7% decline in the preceding week due to concerns about the E. coli outbreak and its implications for customer trust.
- Strategic Adjustments: In response to declining sales, McDonald's has intensified promotions and introduced meal deals aimed at attracting cost-conscious consumers. CEO Chris Kempczinski highlighted the need to focus on affordability as customers become more discerning about their spending habits.