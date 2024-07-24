Mastermind of Karachi Police Office attack killed in CTD operation​

Terrorist opens fire to evade arrest, succumbs to injuries in hospital after shootout with policeJuly 24, 2024Police officers take position after a police office building was attacked by terrorists in Karachi on February 17, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERSA terrorist affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in a shootout with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi on Tuesday night.The operation was conducted by the CTD team in the jurisdiction of the Mochko police station. Acting on a tip-off about terrorist activity near Hanfia mosque, the team raided the location.The Sindh Home Department had earlier issued a threat alert regarding the presence of TTP terrorists.The suspect, found waiting at the scene, opened fire on the police to avoid arrest. In the ensuing exchange, the terrorist was wounded and fell.One bullet struck a police officer's bulletproof vest, leaving him unharmed. A 9mm pistol was recovered from the terrorist.The injured terrorist was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries due to excessive blood loss during transit. His body was moved to Civil Hospital.DIG CTD Asif Ijaz, along with other CTD officers, arrived at Civil Hospital following the incident. Ijaz identified the deceased as Umar Farooq, also known as Faridullah or Dr Umar, 35.Farooq was a fugitive and the mastermind behind the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack and the Abbas Town bomb blast.Further details released by the CTD revealed Farooq was involved in various terrorism cases from 2013 to 2014. He had been imprisoned for 10 cases but was later acquitted and fled to Afghanistan.Cases against him were registered in several police stations including Memon Town, Sachal, CTD, Ittehad Town, Surjani Town, and Gulshan-e-Memar.Farooq was in the process of organising a terrorist network in Karachi when he was neutralised.