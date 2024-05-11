massive cheating and paper leaks in sindh exams

Cheating mafia rules Karachi matric exams as Physics paper leaked online - Pakistan Observer
KARACHI – The cheating mafia continues to rule matric annual examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) in Karachi and other Sindh boards and despite assurances, Physics paper surfaced online hour before the exam. This time, it was a solved examination paper of Board of Secondary...
Latest News: Another Karachi Matriculation Exams Paper Leaked On Whatsapp
Karachi's 10th class English paper leaked on WhatsApp, raising concerns. Students in Malir faced delays and inadequate seating due to a surge in attendees. The Board addressed seating issues but calls for a leak investigation grow
