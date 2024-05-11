What's new

massive cheating and paper leaks in sindh exams

B

Babaasif

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 19, 2023
Messages
235
Reaction score
0
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
pakobserver.net

Cheating mafia rules Karachi matric exams as Physics paper leaked online - Pakistan Observer

KARACHI – The cheating mafia continues to rule matric annual examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) in Karachi and other Sindh boards and despite assurances, Physics paper surfaced online hour before the exam. This time, it was a solved examination paper of Board of Secondary...
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net

www.samaa.tv

Latest News: Another Karachi Matriculation Exams Paper Leaked On Whatsapp

Karachi's 10th class English paper leaked on WhatsApp, raising concerns. Students in Malir faced delays and inadequate seating due to a surge in attendees. The Board addressed seating issues but calls for a leak investigation grow
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 

Similar threads

PDF
Pakistan to pay Britain Rs42b for O-level exam
Replies
8
Views
675
VCheng
VCheng
大汉奸柳传志
At 13 Baltimore City high schools, zero students tested proficient on 2023 state math exam
Replies
12
Views
498
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
J
Pakistanis lose millions to IDA app that turns out to be crypto Ponzi scam
Replies
2
Views
3K
sajj
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khawaja Asif castigates ex-CJP Saqib Nisar over audio leaks
Replies
9
Views
614
ghazi52
ghazi52
Muhammed45
More classified US documents shared in new leak – NYT
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom