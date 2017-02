As per media reports, Gen. Raheel had handed Mian Nawaz Sharif the first technical investigation report, according to which, Maryam Nawaz is the first responsible person of "Dawn Leaks".



Meeting mentioned in Dawn Leaks was a close door meeting inside PM house with only few participants and no outside access. Thus fabrication and twisting of dialogues can only be done by the people present in there.



I find Mian Nawaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is himself and directly involved in these leaks because Maryam Nawaz herself wasn't present in the meeting herself. Thus there is a very high chance that your own elected Prime Minister has conducted an operation against Paksitan's Armed Forces and have tried to mud sling them for his personal gains.

