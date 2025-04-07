🇺🇸 MARKETS BET ON RAPID FED CUTS AS TARIFF CHAOS SPREADS

Wall Street is already placing bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates quickly as a result of the ongoing trade tensions brought on by President Donald Trump's tariffs, market futures show a high probability of rate reduction as early as May, despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious approach, this is indicative of mounting concerns about a possible recession.Global markets have seen steep drops as a result of Trump's tariffs, which have created broad economic anxiety, fears of a recession are raised by the tariffs predicted effects on inflation and economic growth, according to JPMorgan, trade policy disruptions are the main cause of the current 60% chance of a recession, potential retaliation actions from trading partners exacerbate the economic shock caused by these levies and increase market volatility.Because market investors believe the Fed will step in to stabilize the economy, they are pricing in five rate cuts for 2025, despite Powell's previous remarks that suggested no immediate action, Fed futures now indicate a 54% chance of a rate drop as early as May, this disparity emphasizes how urgent the market is for monetary policy changes to reverse the trade war's negative economic impact.The Federal Reserve has signaled preparations for two rate cuts later in 2025 despite keeping interest rates unchanged in recent meetings, but the market anticipates more aggressive action from the Fed, which is in contrast to its cautious approach, Powell has underlined that before making any adjustments, the economic trajectory must be clear, but the Fed may be forced to reverse course due to the growing trade tensions.The tariffs have caused economic projections for 2025 to be revised downward. With GDP growth predicted to be about 1.7% for the year, the Fed predicts slower economic growth and higher inflation. The tariffs are expected to cause the Consumer Price Index to increase by almost 2%, making the Fed's attempts to control inflation even more difficult.The urgent need for economic stabilization in the midst of the turmoil brought on by Trump's tariffs is reflected in the market's expectation of swift Fed rate cuts, the Fed is under increasing pressure to take strong action as the likelihood of a recession increases, market expectations indicate that more active monetary policy interventions may be required to lessen the economic impact of the protracted trade war, even if the Fed has suggested a cautious posture.