Margalla Trail 7 becomes hikers' haven

Margalla Trail 7 becomes hikers' haven​


Trail 7 is located near sites associated with Alexander the Great and is just a few kilometers from Taxila.

APP
April 06, 2025

tribune



ISLAMABAD: Trail 7, which is known for its lush greenery, diverse wildlife and breathtaking views at the Margalla Hills National Park, has become a favourite spot for hikers and nature enthusiasts. Whether you're seeking solitude or an adventurous trek, Trail 7 promises an unforgettable experience in the heart of nature.

The trail stretches for 5km and is fully marked, beginning from Siri Saral C-12, a village located near Dera Dari restaurant in Zone-3 of Islamabad. At the trailhead, a board provides essential details such as the distance and endpoint.

Unlike other trails in the park which start from Zone 1, Trail 7 is the only regular trail originating from Zone 3. Though the trail is a welcome addition, visitors have noted limited parking availability and a lack of security.

He advised early morning hikes for safety and convenience, suggesting that visitors park at Dera Dari restaurant, just 100 meters away from the trailhead. Another hiker, Saad, highlighted the importance of hiking in groups due to the lower number of visitors on Trail 7.

He noted that other trails, such as Trail 3 and Trail 5 are preferred for their safety, thanks to the presence of wildlife department staff and ranger posts.

Historically significant, Trail 7 is located near sites associated with Alexander the Great and is just a few kilometers from Taxila. A freshwater stream can be found within the first 500 meters of the trail, flowing during the summer and monsoon seasons.

Hikers can expect moderate to intense hiking conditions, taking approximately 120 to 150 minutes to complete.
 

