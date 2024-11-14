Malaysian Armed Forces - News & Discussions

An American Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker aircraft of the Washington Air National Guard refueled three Su-30MKM fighters of the Royal Malaysian Air Force for the first time. The Washington Air National Guard has been cooperating with the Malaysian Air Force since 2017, but this was the first-ever aerial refueling of Su-30MKM aircraft. The first two Russian-made Su-30MKM fighters were officially purchased by Malaysia in 2007. The decision by the Malaysian leadership to buy the Su-30MKM was largely influenced by the successful experience of operating Su-30MKI aircraft in India.