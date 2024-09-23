Lebonan🇱🇧-Israel🇮🇱 Warr

Hezbollah has significantly escalated its military actions against Israel, launching a substantial number of rockets into northern Israeli territory. This latest wave of attacks marks one of the most intense exchanges between the two sides since the onset of the conflict in Gaza nearly a year ago.
Recent Developments
- Rocket Launches: Reports indicate that Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets early Sunday morning, with some landing near the northern city of Haifa. This barrage triggered air raid sirens throughout northern Israel and resulted in injuries to at least three individuals, alongside damage to infrastructure and vehicles.
- Targeting Strategy: Unlike previous attacks that primarily focused on military installations, this recent rocket fire appears to target civilian areas, suggesting a potential shift in Hezbollah's operational strategy. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that many of the rockets were intercepted by missile defense systems.
- Israeli Response: In retaliation, Israel conducted extensive airstrikes across southern Lebanon, targeting approximately 400 locations associated with Hezbollah. These strikes were aimed at disrupting the group's command structure and destroying rocket launch sites.