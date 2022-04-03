What's new

Latest updates : On going Pakistani political situation

Islamabad: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry talks to media​


Punjab governor gone.......
 
Will the flimsy ordinances and acts be repealed specially the 2 percent amnesty and whistle blower scams?

NAB should start her investigation since government is no longer functional and cannot harass NAB
 
El Sidd said:
Will the flimsy ordinances and acts be repealed specially the 2 percent amnesty and whistle blower scams?

NAB should start her investigation since government is no longer functional and cannot harass NAB
A sedition case should be filed in supreme court against Sharif & Zardari co, the 21 century Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq
 
Eskander said:
A sedition case should be filed in supreme court against Sharif & Zardari co, the 21 century Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq
Who will file it? Interim government created with consultation of PM and opposition leader?
 
El Sidd said:
Who will file it? Interim government created with consultation of PM and opposition leader?
Imran Khan will remain in power for the next 15 days and you don't need to be in power to file it. There's sufficient evidence to charge the opposition leaders with the act of treason.
 
Eskander said:
Imran Khan will remain in power for the next 15 days and you don't need to be in power to file it. There's sufficient evidence to charge the opposition leaders with the act of treason.
Only government can file article 6.
 
US diplomat Donald Lu denies responding to PM Imran's claims​

