KP Tourism

Instead of going to Naran Kaghan and Murree in summer, you should visit South Waziristan Razmak, Makain Dawatoi, Shawwal, Kanigram, Badar Valley, Shaki Valley, Khumrang and Anguradha Border Gate 160 km away from Dera Ismail Khan.

Temperatures here 25 to 28 and green forest natural waterfalls, pastures and beautiful views of Paradise Valleys you will see. The people here are very hospitable. Things are affordable in Marcats. Hotels are available and The best security wide strikes are made.


116882110_10217831369239415_3263076447578778600_n.jpg
 
Fizaghat, Mingora, Swat

PC................. Hammad Click ...

 
Very nice photos.


Pakistan is indeed very beautiful, strikingly different from what is portrayed in the western media; a war torn desert country.


Couldn't be farther from the truth, If these photos are anything to go by.


Hope to visit someday.
 
K-P to launch safari train to attract tourists in Peshawar

As many as 105,207 people flocked to various tourist sites over the past five days, says tourism dept

DNA
August 18, 2020


The steam train will run on two routes – from Peshawar to Attock and Peshawar to Takht-Bhai.


maxresdefault.jpg



PESHAWAR: To enhance tourism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has decided to launch a safari train project and a bus service for tourists in Peshawar.

In this regard, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval for the revival of the steam safari train project.

The safari train will run on two routes, one from Peshawar to Attock,

images


while the other one from Peshawar to Takht-Bhai area in Mardan district.

Meanwhile, the K-P government has also decided to launch a bus service for tourists to visit the walled city areas of Peshawar. It has also decided to set up a fourteen kilometre-long cable car between Upper Dir and Chitral to connect the scenic tourist resorts in the area.

A government data revealed that ever since the government reopened tourism after a five-month hiatus in view of declining coronavirus cases, as many as 105,207 people flocked to various tourist sites across the province over the past five days.

According to the K-P tourism department, most of the tourists from across the country headed up to Abbottabad that witnessed 80,650 visitors during the last five days. Swat was the second most visited place during this period, while Chitral received 800 tourists and Dir 364 tourists.
 
Promoting Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ::

Five small dams across the province will be transformed into tourists spots.

Kundal Dam, Swabi
Jalozai Dam, Nowshera
Tanda Dam, Kohat
Jhangla Dam, Abbottabad
Chathri Dam, Haripur
 

