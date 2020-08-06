KP Tourism

ghazi52
Instead of going to Naran Kaghan and Murree in summer, you should visit South Waziristan Razmak, Makain Dawatoi, Shawwal, Kanigram, Badar Valley, Shaki Valley, Khumrang and Anguradha Border Gate 160 km away from Dera Ismail Khan.
Temperatures here 25 to 28 and green forest natural waterfalls, pastures and beautiful views of Paradise Valleys you will see. The people here are very hospitable. Things are affordable in Marcats. Hotels are available and The best security wide strikes are made.
