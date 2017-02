Kim Jong-un's half-brother 'assassinated by two female agents using poisoned needles' in Malaysia

Samuel Osborne

Tuesday 14 February 2017

NORTH KOREA PRISON CAMPS

An overview of Camp 25 Amnesty International/DigitalGlobe



The administration area of Camp 15 Amnesty International/DigitalGlobe





Mr Kim was born from his father's non-marital relationship with Sung Hae-rim, a South Korean-born actress who died in Moscow.



While he was widely seen as the hermit kingdom's heir apparent, he fell out of favour after being detained while trying to enter Japan on a forged passport.



He told authorities he wanted to visit Disneyland with his family.



Graphiq

North and South Korea are yet to officially comment on the reports.



If confirmed, Mr Kim's case would mark the most high-profile death under the Kim Jong-un regime since the execution of Jang Song-thaek.

Well done Kim, kill or "disappear" all your opponents and even relatives who dare make any criticism whatsoever against your terror regime. . I have to admit that was a clean operation though. Give credit when due.