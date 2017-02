Sixty tiny tots, dressed as Infant Jesus, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention for the early release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a Keralite priest who was kidnapped in Yemen last year by suspected Islamic State militants.The children, aged between 4 and 5, belonging to the Sacred Heart church at Kumbalangi near Kochi, handed over the hand written letters in Hindi, English and Malayalam to Ernakulam MP, Prof K V Thomas, who were present at the function.The children were helped by their parents and church priests in writing the letters, church sources said.Thomas said he would be handing over the letters to Prime Minister as early as possible."I am planning to go to Delhi on Tuesday night and try to get the Prime Minister's appointment either on Wednesday or Friday," he toldChurch must stop using little kids to further their own agenda.