Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Terrorism Watch

Levies man shot dead in Dir shooting​

November 16, 2022

Sher Salam - head constable of Dir Levies in Dir Lower district of KP. PHOTO: FileIn yet another incident of terrorism, unidentified miscreants gunned down a head constable of Dir Levies in Dir Lower district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Tuesday.Police told The Express Tribune that Sher Salam was a head constable in the levies and he was currently deployed at Chakdara Fort."He was on his way home on his bike when unidentified persons opened fire at him at Sanaam area.He died on the spot," said an official of police, adding that he was rushed to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.Police reached the site of the attack and launched a door to door search operation but the attackers had managed to escape.Police said that the deceased levies official had no personal enmity and it was apparently an act of terrorism.Local residents blamed that militants were still active in the district despite the government claims that they have vacated their mountain-top positions and left the area.Dir police is still working on the case of MPA Liaqat, who was killed along with family members, without any success which sent a shockwave across the entire region.Attacks at police have increased in recent months as two days ago two policemen were shot and injured in an attack in Koht district of K-P.The attackers managed to escape after committing the crime.Police has been the primary target of TTP militants since the fall of Kabul to Taliban last year in August.They released all Pakistani militants in Afghan prisons.