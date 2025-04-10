KFC Türkiye Shuts ALL 537 Outlets Amid BANKRUPTCY after the Gaza Boycott!

Due to a combination of financial issues and a strong boycott campaign related to the continuing violence in Gaza, KFC Turkey, which is run by İş Gıda, has closed all 537 of its locations, banks and state entities seized the assets of company, including factories, when it declared bankruptcy on February 7, 2025, with debts totaling $214 million ₺7.7 billion.A 40% decrease in KFC sales in Turkey, which was mostly caused by boycotts by customers against Western companies thought to have connections to Israel added to the financial crisis, due to its strong position on Palestinian concerns, Turkey was especially impacted by this boycott movement, which gained momentum throughout the Muslim world.Debt played a major role in İş Gıda ambitious expansion plan, which saw the number of KFC and Pizza Hut locations more than treble in a matter of years the firm finances were further pressured by rising interest rates and a lack of liquidity which ultimately caused it to fail.Due to İş Gıda inability to achieve operational and quality criteria, Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, canceled its franchise agreement in January 2025, following months of engagement to address important concerns, this decision was made because İş Gıda was unable to meet Yum! Brands criteria.Around 7,000 jobs have been lost as a result of KFC and Pizza Hut closures, which have sparked protests in a number of Turkish cities, but the financial difficulties, İş Gıda has promised to reimburse its workers for unpaid wages and offer them severance benefits.The circumstance demonstrates the profound effect that geopolitical conflicts have on multinational corporations, in addition to KFC other Western companies in the Middle East like McDonald and Starbucks have also been impacted by the boycott of Gaza, this pattern highlights the need of businesses managing these intricate concerns to preserve market viability as well as the growing impact of consumer activism in reaction to global crises.The closure of KFC locations in Turkey illustrates how consumer activism geopolitical, unrest and poor financial management interact global businesses must modify their approaches to address social responsibility and financial sustainability as they continue to struggle with managing international crises.