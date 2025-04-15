Kemankes-1, developed by Baykar, is Turkiye’s mini smart cruise missile designed for UAVs.

The Kemankes-1 is a state-of-the-art tiny smart cruise missile that was created by the Turkish defense corporation Baykar and is intended to be launched from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) such the Akinci drones, the Bayraktar TB2, and the TB3, by combining precision attack capability, long operational range and sophisticated AI-powered targeting in a lightweight and small form factor, this missile marks a significant leap in contemporary drone warfare.The Kemankes-1 is tiny enough to be carried in multiples by medium-sized UAVs like the Bayraktar TB2, which can carry two missiles at once, and weighs between 30 and 40 kilograms, its length is between 1.7 and 1.8 meters, with folding wings that extend after launch to maximize aerodynamics, it has a wingspan of roughly 1.1 to 1.25 meters, a small turbojet engine built in Turkey powers the missile, generating around 170 newtons of thrust and allowing for top speeds of 600–720 km/h about Mach 0.7, depending on the mission profile and flight mode, this propulsion system enables the missile to reach an operational range of more than 150 to 200 kilometers and cruise at altitudes of up to 15,000 to 18,000 feet.The Kemankes-1's advanced AI-assisted guiding system is a crucial component, an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) seeker that is stabilized on two axes, inertial navigation, and GNSS (satellite navigation) are all integrated into its multi-sensor navigation suite, the AI-powered optical seeker allows the missile to independently detect, track, and engage targets with a high degree of precision. It has a laser rangefinder with a range of up to 2.8 kilometers and a 36x zoom capacity, even in the event of bad weather or electronic countermeasures, the missile's circular error probable (CEP) is said to be less than five meters, guaranteeing pinpoint precision, the AI guidance also allows for real-time target updates and loitering capability, with the missile able to remain over a target area for up to one hour before striking, providing valuable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support to operators.Armoured vehicles, entrenched positions, radars, electronic warfare systems and key infrastructure are just a few of the targets that the Kemankes-1 can effectively destroy with its 5–6 kg payload, which can be set up for high-explosive or fragmentation effects, it is more resilient to contemporary air defense systems due to its compact size and low infrared signature, as well as electronic countermeasures.The Kemankes-1 may be launched from standardized pylons beneath the wings of drones such as the Bayraktar TB2, TB3 and Akinci. It is made to be completely compatible with Baykar's UAV platforms, Turkish UAVs now have a powerful stand-off strike capability thanks to this integration, which enables them to engage valuable targets far behind enemy lines while staying out of most air defenses range, the missile provides tactical flexibility for a range of mission scenarios due to its ability to operate in fire-and-forget mode or with man-in-the-loop (MITL) control via data connection (with a range of roughly 100 km).Turkey's strategic focus on technological self-sufficiency and domestic defense manufacture is reflected in the development of the Kemankes-1, more than 90% of the missile parts are made in the country, which lessens dependency on outside vendors and lowers the possibility of export prohibitions or penalties, with an estimated unit cost of less than $100,000, the missile is a more affordable option than larger cruise missiles like the U.S Tomahawk, which weigh more than 1,000 kilograms and cost millions of dollars each.The Kemankes-1's testing has advanced quickly; by early 2025, successful maximum flight and dive tests had been finished, the missile was shown to be capable of performing high-speed terminal dives at up to 400 knots indicated airspeed, flying more than 100 kilometers to its target, and maintaining steady guidance and control during the flight, additionally Baykar is working on Kemankes-2, a second version designed for deep-strike operations against targets of high priority.