Moulana Fazal-ul-Rehman, the head of Kashmir Committee doesn't believe in the liberation of Kashmir. These " memorandum of understandings" given to UN and other conciliates of the world matter 0.0% and bring 0.0% change in the situation. There has been 70 such "letter based protests" before and there can be another 700 without changing situation by an inch.



This whole concept of "protest papers" is a fail in itself. If you want to make an impact, create an impact the way it happens. Stop pretending and stop fooling countrymen.



THe biggest contribution that Pakistan can make towards Kashmir and its liberation within the country is removal of "khasi" leadership of Kashmir Committee. That is the best "positive step" that Pakistan can take today.

Click to expand...