Judiciary System of Pakistan

Dearth of judges delays narcotics, graft cases​

Court sources say process underway to fill vacant postsApril 05, 2025Serious delays are plaguing Rawalpindi's special courts for anti-narcotics and anti-corruption cases due to prolonged vacancies in judge appointments.As a result, hundreds of cases have stalled, with many accused securing bail and absconding due to lack of trial proceedings.Currently, the Special Anti-Narcotics Court is handling a record 472 cases, while the Anti-Corruption Court has 292 cases pendingtotalling 764 cases across both courts.High-profile cases, including the ephedrine smuggling case, are among those affected.Despite the Anti-Narcotics Force continuing to arrest suspects and file new cases daily, the backlog continues to grow.Courts are reportedly only recording appearances and assigning new dates in most cases, even for cases nearing verdicts.Among the pending corruption cases is one involving former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.Supreme Court advocate Shahzaib Khan emphasised the importance of these courts, calling for an immediate appointment of new judges following transfers.Court sources confirmed that the legal process for appointments is underway, and new judges are expected to be posted within the current month.The delay in court proceedings has raised concerns about the growing influence of criminal activities and corruption in the region. Legal experts and citizens alike are urging for swift action to address the judicial backlog and ensure timely justice. Without prompt appointments and a functional court system, there are fears that the delay could embolden criminals and hinder the fight against corruption.