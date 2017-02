Aoa, As the title states I wanted to join the Army or the Air Force but I have a medical condition known as gynocomastia. My age is 19 and my height is 5,10 weight currently is 67kg. I do regular exercise and weight lifting and am physically okay but due to being overweight and lazy in the past I have developed this annoying condition. So guys will this be the ultimate dream killer of me being a commissioned officer in any of the force?



thanks in advance.

