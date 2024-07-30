What's new

JF-17 Thunder Rages in Africa !

20240730_105822.jpg

The Nigerian Air Force has launched a operation against illegal refining sites in Abia and Rivers States, destroying a total of 12 facilities. In Abia's Umueze area, three illicit refining sites were razed to the ground, with JF-17 Thunder Block 2 jets playing a key role in the mission. According to NAF spokesperson Gabkwet, the air force then shifted its focus to Rivers State, targeting Komkom and Okoloma, where nine refining sites and two reservoirs were demolished.
20240730_105826.jpg


https://twitter.com/x/status/1818119200323383484
 

