JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion

In his final speech to Air Headquarters, the outgoing Chief of Air Staff (CAS) of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Sohail Aman announced that the design of the JF-17 Block-III was finalized after a period of “two-and-a-half years”.

The JF-17 Block-III is the first major development of the JF-17 Thunder, which is co-produced by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and the Aviation Industry Group of China (AVIC). In February 2018, the PAF announced that it raised its sixth JF-17 unit – i.e. the No. 28 “Phoenix” Squadron – in Baluchistan.

PAC rolled-out a total of 100 JF-17 Block-I and Block-IIs for the PAF. Of the Block-IIs, approximately half of them are also equipped with in-flight refueling (IFR) probes for air-to-air refueling (AAR). These IFR JF-17s appear to have been allocated to newer (i.e. No. 28 and No. 14) and older (No. 16) units.

The announcement follows reports in January from Chinese sources claiming that the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG) has pushed the JF-17 Block-III program to the “preliminary design stage”.

Although the former PAF CAS did not outline the Block-III’s slated subsystems, earlier PAF statements and reports outlined that the Block-III will include an active electronically-scanned array radar, a new onboard avionics suite, updated electronic warfare and electronic countermeasures system and, at least in 2015, a helmet-mounted display and sight with high off-boresight air-to-air missile.

ACM Aman asserted that the JF-17 Block-III will fulfill the PAF’s requirements for an affordable high-tech aircraft, filling a gap (which he acknowledged) in the area. ACM Aman also urged forthcoming – and other future – PAF leaders to maintain a fighter force level of 400 through the foreseeable future.

Currently, the PAF plans to procure 50 JF-17 Block-IIIs, with production commencing in 2019 or 2020.

Besides another 12 JF-17 Block-II (to keep PAC’s production lines warm through 2018), it is unclear if the PAF will procure additional JF-17s, though it would be a rational outcome in the long-term given the increasing age of the mainstay PAF fleet and, in parallel, the dearth of high-tech fighter options.

Separately, the PAF has also taken delivery of its first twin-seater JF-17B. PAC will receive two of the three JF-17Bs for testing and, presumably, promotional purposes with prospective buyers. The PAF has not yet committed itself to procuring JF-17Bs.

ACM Sohail Aman was formally succeeded by ACM Mujahid Anwar on 19 March 2018. Reflecting on his three-year tenure as the PAF CAS, ACM Aman noted serving “was a matter of pride”. In a separate speech, ACM Aman outlined that the induction of four JF-17 squadrons was a pivotal piece of “Force Goal 2030”.

Under Force Goal 2030, the PAF achieved completing PAF Bholari, a new major operating base in Sindh, for strengthening the country’s maritime airpower. During ACM Aman’s tenure, the PAF also established the Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE) and the Air University Campus on Kamra, with the latter to serve a leading role in bringing Project Azm, the PAF’s next-generation fighter program, to fruition.

Source: QUWA
 
And, Pak is achieving all these staffs with a negative balance in the treasury!!!!! While some with hundreds of billions can't go beyond one third of a squadron in 40 years having access to everything Pak misses out!!! And, another one with 33b in the reserve can't go beyond 8 front-line fighters!!!! What's the secret??? Pak may have completely delineated her defenses from the hegemony of dollar despots and IMF terrorists!!!! IMO this is as much of a mortal blow to her mortal enemies as MIRV tipped with minitiarized thermo-nukes.....
 
With Pak and Turkey both marching on in the field of fighter jet technologies, I hope for more collaboration between the two...specially on TFX if possible.

As for JF17 Block 3...according to one member here, it has had major design modification(the single seat version)...personally I can't wait for a sneak peak.
 
After Afrin, everything is possible!!! The fake idols are being broken one by one with the permission of Allah-u Azimushshan whose promised victory is nearby.....
 
Two different countries and two different situations. Poverty is a b@#ch. Bangladesh has alot of other problems it needs to address before it can beef up its military. Although, we all saw how a minimum military capability is needed to protect ones interest.

Coming back to the thread, I'm very happy for Pakistan. This is excellent news.

And hope to see further cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.

Let it be an example for other muslim nations.
 
Slightly off topic...but I personally like that route BD took of heavily focusing on improving GDP first...

If it was up to me to run Pak...I would just give a straight and simple message to India "if India invades Pak...the very first response would be nukes...no warnings would be given nor any negotiations...so mind ur own business and we'll mind ours"...and it wouldn't be a bluff

Then I would focus fully on improving the economy in every way possible. After a decade of heavily focusing on the economy then I would shift gears to heavily modernizing the armed forces(with increased budget due to an improved economy) to bring back conventional minimum deterrence capabilities at the very least. Only with a strong economy can Pak try to keep up with India.
 
its not the military thats is stopping or even eating funds
PIA and other govt entities loses are more than that of the army budget

nigeria is oil power yet corruption led to negative growth
 
I am aware of that...of course it goes without saying that those issues will also be dealt with in my hypothetical...basically it will be an all out effort to improve the economy first, all other expenditures that don't necessarily help improve the economy will either be on hold or reduced and can be resumed after a decade.
 
All I know is that there won't be any thunder B in this 23Rd March parade
 

