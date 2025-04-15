JAPAN's population falls to 120.3 million after a record drop of 898,000 compared with the previous year

As of October 2024, Japan had a population of 120.3 million, a record decrease of 898,000 population points from the year before, since the government started gathering similar statistics in 1950, this decline has been the biggest yearly decline, highlighting how serious Japan's demographic situation is, the overall population, including foreigners, decreased by 550,000 to 123.8 million, ending the 14th year in a row of population declines.Japan's consistently low birth rate, which is among the lowest in the world, is the main cause of this population decline, there was a natural decline in the population in 2023, with only roughly 730,000 births and 1.58 million deaths reported, due to economic instability, precarious employment opportunities and changing societal norms that place less significance on conventional family structures, many young Japanese are delaying marriage and having children, as a result, businesses and the economy as a whole are facing difficulties due to a declining workforce and fewer consumers.Only Tokyo and the nearby Saitama prefecture have reported modest population rises, indicating that the population drop is regionally widespread, Akita prefecture in northern Honshu saw the biggest fall in population, followed by the remaining 45 prefectures, as a result of severe structural demographic issues, Japan's population has been rapidly declining since its 2008 peak.The Japanese government has responded by putting policies in place to assist young families and promote childbirth, Yoshimasa Hayashi, chief cabinet secretary, admitted that financial limitations make many individuals feel as though they cannot have children, in order to establish a society in which people may have and raise children with confidence, the government is attempting to increase incomes for younger generations and offer extensive child-rearing help, the administration spent roughly 3.5 trillion yen (about $25 billion) a year on childcare and related assistance initiatives in 2023.Japan has a tight immigration policy that only permits temporary admittance for foreign workers, regardless of these attempts, while the nation has looked to young foreign workers for labor, this strategy hasn't done much to stop the population drop, the demographic problem is a crucial issue for policymakers because it presents long-term threats to Japan's social welfare programs, economic stability and general social structure.In conclusion, Japan's population reduction to 120.3 million in 2024—a record drop of about 900,000 citizens showing a pressing demographic issue brought on by an aging population, low birth rates and economic circumstances that discourage starting a family, as the nation struggles with the effects of a declining and aging population, the government continued attempts to assist young families and address labor shortages encounter important challenges.