Japan launches probe into warship captain who sailed into China's territorial waters

Incident occurred last week when China held live-fire drill off eastern Zhejiang province​

Riyaz ul Khaliq |11.07.2024 - Update : 11.07.2024

ISTANBUL

Japan has launched an investigation into a warship captain after he sailed into Chinese territorial waters.

The incident occurred last Thursday when the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Suzutsuki sailed through waters off China’s eastern Zhejiang province for around 20 minutes.

“Beijing has conveyed its serious concern to Tokyo over the incident, leading the Japanese Defense Ministry to launch an investigation into the ship's captain,” Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

Suzutsuki sailed into the waters despite warnings by the Chinese side. Japan’s Defense Ministry declined to give further details.

The Japanese warship is tasked to monitor China’s military drills on the high seas.

It approached Zhejiang within 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) a day after provincial authorities imposed a no-sail zone for the Chinese military’s live-fire drill, “opening up the risk of a contingency occurring because of the Suzutsuki's presence,” the report said.



https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacif...ailed-into-chinas-territorial-waters/3271846#
https://www.newsweek.com/japan-warship-strays-china-territorial-sea-1924236
 
