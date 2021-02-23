What's new

It’s official: Spotify finally launching in Bangladesh

In a recent official announcement, Spotify has announced that it will be opening up streaming services in 80+ territories including Bangladesh. In addition to Bangladesh, Spotify will simultaneously be opening up streaming service in a few neighbouring countries as well i.e. Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives etc. With this sweeping expansion, Spotify will be operating in 170+ markets and serving more than a billion people.

The announcements were made during Spotify Stream On live streaming event by Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek. The key highlights of the event included announcements of entering new countries, the revelation of new marketing tools, and a brief discussion of new ways to connect with fans.

Last year, Spotify teased Bangladeshi audiophiles when they opened verified pages dedicated to Bangladesh indicating the official launch was imminent.

My advice, don't waste your money on Spotify. Use YouTube Premium using VPN until they officially launch in BD.

With YouTube Premium you get YouTube Music which has the entire YouTube music library + videos and smart downloads. On top, you get to watch YouTube videos ad free, save offline and save watch progress for every video.
 
My advice, don't waste your money on Spotify. Use YouTube Premium using VPN until they officially launch in BD.

With YouTube Premium you get YouTube Music which has the entire YouTube music library + videos and smart downloads. On top, you get to watch YouTube videos ad free, save offline and save watch progress for every video.
I use Deezer, french app, it's great, aesthetically, more pleasing than Spotify's bare bone look.
 
It's great that now you can broadcast to so many countries. I've been listening to Spotify for a long time and am ready to upgrade to a premium account
 
It's great that now you can broadcast to so many countries. I've been listening to Spotify for a long time and am ready to upgrade to a premium account
Just get YouTube Premium. Much bigger music library on YouTube Music + ad-free play on both apps.
 
Congrats! Big listener of Spotify Premium. Yes, premium is worth the extra cost.

On a separate note, also a big listener of the hi-fi version of Deezer. I highly recommend that as well.

And if you're a big a listener to electronic music (like I am) DI. IMPORTED is highly recommended.
 
Just get YouTube Premium. Much bigger music library on YouTube Music + ad-free play on both apps.
Same here... the only app I spend money on... Music + Videos, on TV, Mobile, everywhere...
and and its just $2.45/month for my entire family with family plan.
 
It's great that now you can broadcast to so many countries. I've been listening to Spotify for a long time and am ready to upgrade to a premium account
I know it's possible to stream online and constantly build up an audience to share new songs. I tried to do so, but there were restrictions on the country where the account was registered. Now it will be easier. Good news for me as a musician. Maybe I, too, will become popular abroad and be able to find my fans.
 
Congrats! Big listener of Spotify Premium. Yes, premium is worth the extra cost.

On a separate note, also a big listener of the hi-fi version of Deezer. I highly recommend that as well.

And if you're a big a listener to electronic music (like I am) DI. IMPORTED is highly recommended.
Having used both, I'd say Deezer is better, the app is so much slicker, although, currently I use Spotify premium for discord integration reasons.
 
Having used both, I'd say Deezer is better, the app is so much slicker, although, currently I use Spotify premium for discord integration reasons.
Well of course it's all subjective.

I like Deezer more than Spotify for one reason, pure sound quality. Deezer hi-fi tier sounds better.


But I find the Spotify music Discovery algorithm to be king of the Hill in that aspect
 

