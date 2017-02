It's official: Apple will make iPhones in India at Bengaluru facility

BENGALURU: It's official. Apple will soon have `Made in India' iPhones, and they will come out of a factory in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a release welcoming Apple's proposal "to commence initial manufacturing operations" in the state. TOI was the first to report, in December that Apple had finalized Bengaluru as the assembling location, but officials in neither Apple nor the government were then willing to confirm the development.The release, signed by state IT minister Priyank Kharge, said Apple's intentions to manufacture in Bengaluru "will foster cutting edge technology ecosystem and supply chain development in the state, which are critical for India to compete globally." Though it did not provide a timeline, production is expected to begin in June.