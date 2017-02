Prime Minister Gentiloni announced that he will follow the advice from police chief Gabrielli, who created a 2 page paper regarding this issue.All 500.000 migrants who are currently in Italy are registered, put into camps. There they are divided by real asylum seekers and economic migrants.They must prove their heritage. If they dont have passports, their mobilephones get confiscated. if they are unable to prove their heritage they get deported to a 3rd party country we have contracts with. One of those countries is Eritrea, which accepts anyone Italy sends.Current estimations say, that 450.000 will get deportet.That Renzi lost the referendum is the best that could happen to Italy.The deportations will be done by frighter ships and bring the migrants back to africa.Its ironic because this law is not just supported by far right Lega Nord and Forza Italia but even from the more left Movimento 5 Stelle.