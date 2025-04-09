The Israeli veterans' group Breaking the Silence recently published a report that included startling testimonies from Israeli soldiers about the widespread devastation and establishment of a buffer zone in Gaza, according to the testimony, a deliberate attempt was made to destroy entire regions, including houses, farms, greenhouses and even chicken coops, in order to create a zone that currently occupies roughly 16% of Gaza's land, including 35% of its agricultural land.The buffer zone, which stretches from Gaza's northern coast to its southern border with Egypt, has been expanded significantly, with some areas reaching up to 1.5 kilometers into the Gaza Strip. Soldiers reported being instructed to demolish structures on a massive scale, with one soldier stating that they knocked down 40 to 50 structures per week, every day, unless they ran out of explosives, the goal, as described by one commander, was to conquer and clear the area completely, leaving nothing but rubble behind.According to the accounts, soldiers are frequently allowed to choose who constituted a threat, highlighting the absence of clear rules of engagement. Bulldozers, mines, and explosives were used to systematically destroy and ruin structures in the "polygons" which were created out of the region, large areas of land were essentially turned into "kill zones" by the rationale behind this devastation, which was to establish flat lines of observation and fire.Since the buffer zone expansion isolates the enclave and guarantees Israel complete military control over the region, it has important ramifications for the future of Gaza, reconstruction attempts and Gaza's long term viability are threatened by the destruction of infrastructure and agricultural land, Amnesty International has called these measures collective punishment of Palestinian residents.The scenario has sparked allegations of possible war crimes, with legal experts speculating that the use of deadly force against unarmed Palestinians and the systematic destruction of civilian property may be violations of international humanitarian law, the Israeli military has not revealed its long-term objectives for the captured territories, but has insisted that its operations are intended to protect the country and improve security in southern communities hit by attacks.In conclusion, the Israeli troops statements offer a startling glimpse into the extent of the devastation in the buffer zone around Gaza, the long-term prospects of Gaza and its people are significantly impacted by the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure and the establishment of a sizable, military zone, the circumstance emphasizes the necessity of international examination and discussion to resolve the legal and humanitarian issues raised by these acts.