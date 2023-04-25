What's new

Israel-Jordan tensions over kidnapped Jordanian MP

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
10,321
Reaction score
-18
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Israeli forces recently took Jordanian MP to hostage and arrested him over unproven allegations.

Al-Jazeera reports

Jordan says MP held by Israel over alleged arms, gold smuggling​

Imad al-Adwan is a member of the Jordanian Parliament’s Palestine Committee.
Israeli media reported that Jordanian MP Imad al-Adwan was detained by Israeli forces at the King Hussein (Allenby) border crossing in the occupied West Bank on April 23, 2023 [File: Majdi Mohammed/AP]
Published On 24 Apr 202324 Apr 2023



Israel has detained a Jordanian member of parliament in a case related to the alleged smuggling of arms and gold into the occupied West Bank, Jordan’s foreign ministry said.
Imad al-Adwan, a member of Jordan’s parliament who had crossed a main border crossing along the Jordan River earlier on Sunday by car, was being held and interrogated by Israeli authorities, Sinan Majali, a Jordanian foreign ministry spokesperson, said in a statement to state media on Sunday.
“The ministry and all relevant agencies in the kingdom are working to ascertain the details of this issue and address it as quickly as possible,” Majali said.
Al-Adwan had been arrested “for interrogation in a case concerning alleged smuggling of quantities of weapons and gold”, he said.

A spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry declined to comment on reports of the arrest.

Al-Adwan, 35, is a member of the Jordanian parliament’s Palestine Committee.
Israeli media reported that he was arrested at the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby) border crossing in the occupied West Bank. There has been no official comment from Israeli authorities on al-Adwan’s arrest.

Prominent Jordanian legislator Khalil Atiya, who is known for his vocal opposition to Israel and has led campaigns to repeal the country’s peace treaty with Israel, said the government would be held responsible if it failed to act quickly.

“There should be no room left for the enemy to harm the dignity of Jordanians by detaining and jailing a member of the parliament,” Atiya said.

Israel enjoys close security ties with Jordan, the Arab neighbour it shares its longest stretch of border with, but political relations have soured in recent years over Israel’s stance on the right of Palestinians to a state.

Many of the kingdom’s citizens are of Palestinian origin.

www.aljazeera.com

Jordan says MP held by Israel over alleged arms, gold smuggling

Imad al-Adwan is a member of the Jordanian Parliament’s Palestine Committee.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
. .
thearabweekly.com

Israeli arrest of Jordanian MP sparks new tensions, Cohen says he must be tried | | AW

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Israel was still investigating the incident, in which the legislator, Imad al-Adwan, is accused of attempting to bring in weapons and gold illegally.
thearabweekly.com thearabweekly.com

Dariush the Great said:
Don't become so happy Mohammad. Relations will be back to normal in 48 hours.
Click to expand...
Jordan was initially designer of peace talks with Israelis, now this.

Israelis come to their borders and steal their MP. That's a sad joke, about someone that believed in peace with Zionist swines.

Jordan and its so called king introduced Iran as a threat to Arabs by defining the fake Concept of Shia crescent, they intitally tried to transfer Muslims' focus from Israel onto Iran and the imaginary threat of Iran to Arabs. It seriously affected rulers of Qatar and it caused gathering of Wahabis and other groups supported by Ottomanist rulers of Turkey in Syria to remove Iranian threat (in fact for occupying Syrian lands). This threat emerged in the shape of surrounding Qataris in holy month of Ramadan, and guess what, it wasn't done by Iranians and ironically Iranian threat saved their backsides from starvation. It also resulted in starving Morsi to death in Egyptian prison and an unsuccessful coup against Erdogan. And guess who saved Erdo's backside.

This long story was started by Jordanians, nowadays, they have to look for their MPs in the prisons of Israel.
 
.
BREAKING: Israel Raises Alarms Over Jordan Amid Syrian Instability
In a significant development, Israeli officials, including the head of the Shin Bet and a senior intelligence officer, visited Jordan recently to discuss concerns over regional security. This visit comes in the wake of escalating violence in Syria and fears that similar instability could spill over into Jordan.

Key Details​

  1. Concerns Over Syrian Instability: The backdrop of this visit is the recent turmoil in Syria, where Israeli airstrikes have intensified against various targets, including Iranian-backed militias and rebel groups. The Israeli government is apprehensive that the chaos in Syria could lead to increased threats from militant groups operating near its borders.
  2. Secret Talks with Jordan: Reports indicate that Israeli and Jordanian officials held secret discussions to address the implications of the Syrian conflict. These talks focused on the potential for Iranian weapons smuggling into Jordan and subsequently into the West Bank, raising alarm bells in Israel regarding its national security.
  3. Jordan's Role as Mediator: Jordan has historically acted as a mediator between Israel and various factions within Syria. The recent developments highlight its strategic importance in maintaining regional stability and preventing the escalation of violence that could affect both Israel and Jordan.
  4. HTS Control of Borders: The situation is further complicated by the fact that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has gained control over key border crossings, including the Nassib crossing into Jordan. This shift in power dynamics raises concerns about the movement of arms and fighters across borders.
  5. Regional Security Implications: The Israeli leadership is particularly worried about the rise of Iranian influence in Syria and its potential ramifications for Jordan. The fear is that increased instability could lead to a resurgence of militant activities, threatening both countries' security.
  6. Historical Context: Israel and Jordan have maintained a peace treaty since 1994, but relations have been strained in recent years due to various geopolitical developments, including tensions surrounding Palestinian issues and regional conflicts.

Conclusion​

The visit by Israeli intelligence officials to Jordan underscores the growing concerns about regional security amid ongoing turmoil in Syria. As both nations navigate these challenges, their cooperation will be crucial in addressing potential threats and maintaining stability in an increasingly volatile environment. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing discussions likely to shape future security strategies for both Israel and Jordan.

1734335072696.png
 
.

Similar threads

D
Israel Breaks Defense Export Record With $13 Billion in 2023
Replies
0
Views
928
dani191
D
Falcon29
Egypt, Jordan voice ‘full support’ for Palestinians, slam Israel
Replies
5
Views
771
aziqbal
aziqbal
Hero786
Egypt, Jordan refused to accept Palestinian refugees
Replies
7
Views
729
One_Nation
O
T
Jordanians accuse 'palestinians' of stabbing them in the back, again.
2 3
Replies
37
Views
4K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
beijingwalker
Iran warns of ‘preemptive’ action against Israel amid Gaza war
Replies
10
Views
1K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom