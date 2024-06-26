Israel Hizbollah tensions and Geopolitical shift

Bill Longley
In this video, we delve into the potential for escalating conflicts in the Middle East and surrounding regions. If Lebanon faces an attack and a war starts, it could quickly turn into a regional conflict involving several key players.
Turkey: Reports suggest Turkey is planning a military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq.
Israel: Historically, Israel adopted Kurdish resistance following the Adana Agreement between Turkey and Syria in the late 90s.
Russia: Russia has accused the US of attacks in Crimea and Dagestan and has vowed to take revenge.
United States: In response to Russia's accusations, the US denied any involvement and pointed fingers at Ukraine.
Join us as we explore the complexities and implications of these geopolitical tensions, the historical context behind them, and what this means for the future of regional stability.
