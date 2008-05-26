Islamic Monuments in India - Whose Legacy?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Pakistanis however are proud of such monuments because they show the face of Muslim rule in India.
Religion doesnt change who your ancestors were. Having the same Religion doesnt give you right over land or history which didnt belong to your ancestors either.
Why Indians of Islamic faith are not of the same faith?
They don't have the right to the land or history?
They belonged to which ancestor?
If for the record the person who built Taj Mahal was Central Asian, then how are the Pakistani getting pleased? Pakistan is Central Asia from where Shah Jahan's ancestors came?
because pak is not even think that time.pakistan is so late then these places
You failed to understand my post, and I have no idea what you are arguing.
My point being, All the history which took place on Pakistani land belongs to Pakistanis, and all the history which took place on Indian land belongs to Indians.
However a lot of North Indian Muslim history is shared with Pakistanis just like a lot of the Sikh history of Lahore is shared with North Indian Sikhs.
Let me clear a few misconceptions here.
The vast majority of Islamic monuments in India were built by Indian architects, sculptors, calligraphy artists, workers, and funds.
Sure,the Taj Mahal involved people of different backgrounds, ranging from Iran to Arabia to South and North India.
It is not surprising that a building of such magnificence required an international effort.
well, i wouldn't claim anything on Indian soil, even if it was Muslim. It belongs to India. Most people would not. However many Indians are trying to claim the IVC and most of the achievements of Pakistan (even the name India derives from Pakistan).
Simple. Everything in India is Indian, everything in Pakistan is Pakistani. All the history. That's what most Pakistanis will say.