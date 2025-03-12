IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI SAYS US PRESIDENT TRUMP'S INVITATION TO START TALKS IS A "TRICK."

What's new

President Donald Trump's request to begin discussions with Iran was rejected by Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "trick" stressing that talks with the United States would not result in the relaxation of sanctions against Iran. Iran is skeptical of Trump's overtures, which are perceived as part of a larger plan to put pressure on Tehran rather to actually have a diplomatic conversation. Khamenei's position reflects this pessimism.

Trump recently sent a letter to Khamenei, urging him to engage in negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program. Trump suggested that there are two ways to address the issue: through military action or by reaching a deal. But, Khamenei has rejected this approach labeling it as an attempt by "bullying governments" to impose their will rather than resolve issues genuinely.

Iran will not be coerced into negotiations, Khamenei has made plain. Trump's offer, in his opinion, is a ruse to isolate Iran even more and set more stringent requirements than those previously mentioned. Khamenei has stressed that the U.S would simply use the negotiations as a means of imposing additional demands and expectations, such as limitations on Iranian international influence and defense capabilities.

1741798014477.jpeg


Ever since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, it has continued to exert "maximum pressure" on Iran. Severe economic penalties are part of this plan, which aims to cut Iran's oil exports to zero. According to Khamenei holding discussions with the Trump administration would not lead to the easing of existing sanctions but rather could result in even stricter ones.

Iran is under close scrutiny for its nuclear activities, which is part of a larger geopolitical dynamic. Concerns have been raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA regarding Iranian sharp rise in uranium enrichment, which has approached weapons-grade purity, Iran insists that its nuclear program is for benign purposes in spite of these worries.

The future is still unclear because to the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. Iran's resolve to withstand outside pressure is demonstrated by its reluctance to participate in negotiations under the current circumstances. Given the long-standing hostility between the two countries, the current impasse emphasizes how difficult it will be to reach a diplomatic solution.

In summary, Iran's doubts about U.S. intentions and determination to oppose what it sees as coercive tactics are reflected in Khamenei's rejection of Trump's invitation. The circumstance emphasizes how complicated U.S.-Iranian relations are and how the current nuclear impasse requires a more nuanced approach.
 
Iran's been told by Trump sahb to surrender like the EU, UK and Canada........vurna!!!!!

The mask from the US's face has fallen off guys.

Ab to bhai seedha seedha.......hand it all over if you got resources or money or else we'll just take it ourselves.
 
Iran said they are not developing nuclear weapons and if they wanted they would have them long ago. Their supreme leader has banned them for moral reasons. Are they in a moral competition? Nuclear weapons are for deterrence and can put states in stronger negotiating position. Moreover, Israel has demonstrated willingness to use nukes. Gaza was hit by the equivalent of 6 Hiroshimas and was totally destroyed. It means Iran has a high chance of getting nuked.
 
Israel has made no pledge of not using nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state. Russia said they can use nukes against Ukraine.
 
Only two countries on this planet can use nukes and get away with it. US and Russia........the other nuke powers in my opinion are not in a position to use nukes. The repercussions for them will be severe and will lead to their complete global ostracizing/ boycott and inevitable collapse.
 
Global ostracization means nothing when US and most of the West have your back. That is how Israel did genocide in Gaza. It does whatever it wants in Lebanon, West Bank and Gaza, much of it war crimes and crimes against humanity. Street protests are nothing compared to powerful Western leaders saying they unconditionally support Israel. Germany goes as far as saying the reason for their existence is the national security of Israel.
 
oh bhai in case you haven't noticed, Israels global image has been severely tarnished due to its behavior. Many countries in the global south are actively taking both diplomatic and economic measures to further isolate and bring this country down to a position where apartheid South Africa found itself a generation ago. Rogue behavior in violation of civil society and mass killings of innocent civilians has had an impact on global opinion.

This is how the wars in Vietnam and Korea and Afghanistan were brought to an end.

Killing 'gooks' was in fashion back in the 60's n 70's.......then after 9-11 killing 'camel jaaky' was in fashion.......

Everything comes to an end eventually with political solutions.

Trump sahb has relegated the entire EU/ UK/ Canada/ Aus/ NZ down to dalit status unless they double the bhatta amount no?

He will extract it no matter what from the muzlim toady's too.....and you wouldn't know about it because these Sawdi Judeans/ GCC and Al-Turkiyans and Egyptians are all practically colonial outposts.

The 'benevolent' mask of the US has fallen off, revealing an ugly karobari blood sucker!

Anybody not sovereign......will pay his pound of flesh.

The west is not 'powerful'.......you allowed them to punk yourself!
 
This is how the wars in Vietnam and Korea and Afghanistan were brought to an end.

Killing 'gooks' was in fashion back in the 60's n 70's.......then after 9-11 killing 'camel jaaky' was in fashion.......

Everything comes to an end eventually with political solutions.

Trump sahb has relegated the entire EU/ UK/ Canada/ Aus/ NZ down to dalit status unless they double the bhatta amount no?

He will extract it no matter what from the muzlim toady's too.....and you wouldn't know about it because these Sawdi Judeans/ GCC and Al-Turkiyans and Egyptians are all practically colonial outposts.

The 'benevolent' mask of the US has fallen off, revealing an ugly karobari blood sucker!

Anybody not sovereign......will pay his pound of flesh.

Trump tells everyone else to do this and that, except to Israel and to Russia. That should tell us there are three countries who can get away with using nukes. Trump pulled the chair out for Netanyahu to sit on, like he was his butler. Israel is either the boss or the baby. More likely the boss, as it did not get offered to be the 51st state.

They could arrest Netanyahu if a politically different Israel arrests him and hands him over to the ICC, like the Philippines handed their ex-president. For that Israel has to destroy Zionism, and for that they have to suddenly see Palestinians as their countrymen and humanbeings deserving justice. This is not going to happen, atleast not in the foreseeable future. Many Arabs are more likely to become Zionists in the foreseeable future. You have to be prepared for the possibility of a paradigm shift.
 
"Will Trump become the ultimate Zio cuck?"

Could get even worse as the two parties compete on who is more loyal to Israel. It is the logic of extremism. Remember, genocide Joe declared he is a Zionist and if there wasn't an Israel they would have to create one.
 
yaar saara financial system yahudion k haath main hae.......this is the core issue.
 
They have been around for decades. Who made it far worse to the point of genocide? Abraham Accord Arabs did by normalizing Zionism, which is a racist, supremacist, apartheid, genocidal ideology.
Not even anti-Zionist Jews will talk like cucks to Arabs.
 
oh bhai arbi/ turkish mongol log are totally dalit and on da Zionist payroll........I don't know how anybody can't see this as a reality.

Its a fact bhai........total disgrace.
 
I believe you see things from a Persian point of view, equating Turks to Arabs. Turks refused to give Palestine to the Zionists. The founder of Zionism had offered the Osmani Khalifa billions. Turks fought against British imperialists, who wanted to establish Zionism, while Arabs including Pakistanis (British Indian army) fought for the British.
It was not this disgraceful until the Abraham Accords. That is why it is best for Non Arab Muslims to separate from the OIC. Arabs have created too much endangerment, humiliation, and destruction for Arabs/Muslims worldwide for far too long. Be it cuckery for imperialism and zionism, terrorism, extremism, mass murdering dictators, genocidal wars, and millions of refugees to the West. They have degraded, disgraced, cheapened, and endangered Arabs and Muslims.
 
The Sultan offered Zionist settlement in Iraq though. I am guessing this would have been to avoid swamping Palestinians with millions of Zionist European Jews, a place to acculturize, assimilate, and de-Zionify European Jews. Iraq had a large Jewish population. Jew ancestors historically originated from Iraq anyway. Iraq could have been a stepping stone for European Jews to return to the middle east including to Palestine. Had they gone about creating Israel and Palestine in a humane and just way they might have gotten it peacefully.
 
its interesting you mentioned Iraqi jews.......I've met quite a few and you are on da money as it being their birth place.

No kidding.

Iraqi are karobari ghaddar kind of qaum. Shru say he aesay hain......

Nothing can be done bhai.

Vo arbi nahi jo ghaddar nahi.......lol

Turkish log saalay EU waalon ko din raat sharabain pilatay hain buss......low cost rundi khana for the EU and Russians.

Have you been to Turkey? they are all shopkeeper bazzari type log......Shisha cafe, raki and belly dance type fake muzlim street hagglers......lol

Shakal say aadhay chinese.
 

