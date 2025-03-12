IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI SAYS US PRESIDENT TRUMP'S INVITATION TO START TALKS IS A "TRICK."

President Donald Trump's request to begin discussions with Iran was rejected by Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "trick" stressing that talks with the United States would not result in the relaxation of sanctions against Iran. Iran is skeptical of Trump's overtures, which are perceived as part of a larger plan to put pressure on Tehran rather to actually have a diplomatic conversation. Khamenei's position reflects this pessimism.Trump recently sent a letter to Khamenei, urging him to engage in negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program. Trump suggested that there are two ways to address the issue: through military action or by reaching a deal. But, Khamenei has rejected this approach labeling it as an attempt by "bullying governments" to impose their will rather than resolve issues genuinely.Iran will not be coerced into negotiations, Khamenei has made plain. Trump's offer, in his opinion, is a ruse to isolate Iran even more and set more stringent requirements than those previously mentioned. Khamenei has stressed that the U.S would simply use the negotiations as a means of imposing additional demands and expectations, such as limitations on Iranian international influence and defense capabilities.Ever since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, it has continued to exert "maximum pressure" on Iran. Severe economic penalties are part of this plan, which aims to cut Iran's oil exports to zero. According to Khamenei holding discussions with the Trump administration would not lead to the easing of existing sanctions but rather could result in even stricter ones.Iran is under close scrutiny for its nuclear activities, which is part of a larger geopolitical dynamic. Concerns have been raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA regarding Iranian sharp rise in uranium enrichment, which has approached weapons-grade purity, Iran insists that its nuclear program is for benign purposes in spite of these worries.The future is still unclear because to the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. Iran's resolve to withstand outside pressure is demonstrated by its reluctance to participate in negotiations under the current circumstances. Given the long-standing hostility between the two countries, the current impasse emphasizes how difficult it will be to reach a diplomatic solution.In summary, Iran's doubts about U.S. intentions and determination to oppose what it sees as coercive tactics are reflected in Khamenei's rejection of Trump's invitation. The circumstance emphasizes how complicated U.S.-Iranian relations are and how the current nuclear impasse requires a more nuanced approach.