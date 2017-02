I don't know why you address me in your post above. First, I am not an American, and I do not live their either. Put differently, "my marines" didn't cry. Second, I haven't expressed myself in any way about the ban (neither positively nor negatively). Third, I have nothing against any other country. So, I hope you are done now making a fool of yourself and look forward to your apology (since obviously you were mistaken while you were attacking me).



My country has 17 million people. And while we have one of the oldest standing armies in Europe we have a fully professional military numbering just 59,346 active personnel in all branches. Unlike many military organizations, members of the military are allowed to form and join one of four unions. All unions represent both current and retired military personnel and/or civilian personnel.



The modern history of our foreign policy has been characterised by its neutrality. Since World War II, my country has become a member of a large number of international organisations, most prominently the UN, NATO and the EU. our economy is very open and relies strongly on international trade.



Our foreign policy is based on four basic commitments: to Atlantic co-operation, to European integration, to international development and to international law. One of the more controversial international issues surrounding my country are its (liberal) policies e.g. towards soft drugs, abortion, euthenasia.



Personally, I can see no reason whatsoever why a five year old should be made to wear handcuffs, in the manner as depicted in the above pic. But, as indicated, the image was traced back to an August 2015 controversy in Kentucky involving sheriff's deputies handcuffing young students with learning disabilities.

