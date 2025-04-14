"IRAN PREPARES FOR IMPACT" KHORDAD HAS 15 AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS LOCATED THROUGHOUT NATION

As part of a larger plan to improve military readiness and safeguard its airspace, Iran is presently moving its Khordad 15 air defense systems throughout the nation, the Iranian military industry created the Khordad 15, a medium to long range surface to air missile (SAM) system that is manufactured locally, designed to combat a range of aerial threats, such as cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs and stealth aircraft, this system is an essential part of Iran's air defense network.In response to international sanctions, Iran pushed for defense technology self-reliance and the Khordad 15 system was launched in June 2019 and deployed to the Iranian Armed Forces, combining sophisticated target identification and tracking capabilities, it makes use of sophisticated radar and missile technologies from previous Iranian systems, including the Sayyad-2 and Sayyad-3 missile families, the weapon's ability to engage several targets at once makes it an essential part of Iran's integrated air defense system, it is supplemented by radar, command and control vehicles, such as the Najm 804 3D phased-array radar, which has a 150 km detection range for stealth aircraft.Iran has had considerable difficulties with its air defense capability in spite of these developments, Iran apparently lost all of its Russian-made S-300 air defense systems, which were regarded as some of the most sophisticated in its arsenal, to recent Israeli bombings, Iranian officials claim that most of the country's air defense capabilities have been neutralized, leaving the air defense network severely damaged, the loss of these systems, which were essential for protecting against long-range threats, leaves Iran more open to aerial attacks.Iran has been working on creating and implementing its own air defense systems, such as the Khordad 15 and other domestically made systems in response to these difficulties, the Khordad 15 high degree of mobility enables it to be quickly moved to improve air defense coverage or avoid enemy counter actions, Iran has the potential to defend itself against a variety of aerial threats thanks to its mobility and sophisticated radar systems.Other air defense systems, such the Zoubin, which is modeled after Israel's Iron Dome and is intended to fight low-altitude threats, have also been introduced by Iran, the Zoubin system can be quickly repositioned as needed because it is installed on a 6x6 truck chassis and has 360-degree defense capabilities, the new 9-Dey air defense missile system, a transportable short-range device designed to engage low-flying targets, has also been fired live by Iran, these advancements demonstrate Iran dedication to independent air defense technology in the face of escalating hostilities and possible aerial attacks.Iran's air defenses are confronted with formidable obstacles in the event of a conflict with the United States and Israel, it is now more vulnerable to aerial strikes due to a gap in its long-range air defense capabilities caused by the destruction of its S-300 systems, Iran is somewhat protected from a variety of threats by systems like the Khordad 15 and Zoubin, they could not be enough to repel a coordinated onslaught by highly skilled opponents, although Iran is working to strengthen its defenses, the overall robustness of its air defense network is still a worry, as seen by the repositioning of the Khordad 15 systems.The foundation of Iran air defense plan is a multi-layered strategy that combines geographical advantages with in-country systems to produce a strong defense matrix, this tactic entails deploying a variety of systems to defend against a wide range of aerial threats, ranging from medium-to-long-range systems like the Khordad 15 to short-range systems like the 9-Dey, despite these efforts, Iran is now more susceptible to possible future attacks because of the loss of sophisticated systems like the S-300, which have reduced Iran capacity to defend against long-range and high-altitude threats, protecting Iran's airspace and strategic assets will depend heavily on its capacity to preserve and improve its air defense capabilities as tensions continue to increase.