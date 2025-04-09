IRAN MOVES LONG-RANGE MISSILES INTO IRAQ AS NUCLEAR TALKS LOOM

An important development in the area is Iran's recent transfer of long-range missiles to proxy forces in Iraq, this action being taken just days before Iran and the United States are scheduled to hold nuclear negotiations in Oman, according to regional intelligence sources, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Air Force sneaked the missiles into Iraq, the missiles can travel as far as Europe.This change runs counter to prior allegations that militias in Iraq supported by Iran were thinking about disarming in response to pressure from the United States, rather it seems like Iran is increasing its military presence in the area, possibly in order to keep its power and influence before the nuclear talks.The transfer of these missiles is seen as a high & stakes gamble by Iran to reinforce its regional position, particularly after losing ground in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, Iran network of proxies has been critical in maintaining its influence across the Middle East and the militias in Iraq are among its most significant allies.The upcoming nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. are scheduled to take place in Oman, though there is disagreement over whether these discussions will be direct or indirect. President Donald Trump has claimed that direct talks have begun, while Iranian officials insist that the negotiations will be indirect, facilitated by Oman.The provision of long-range missiles to its proxies in Iraq is indicative of Iran's regional geopolitical ambitions, the United States and its allies are putting pressure on Iran, but the country is adamant about retaining its military might and power in Iraq, this action can be interpreted as a provocation by the United States and its regional allies, which might make the nuclear talks more difficult.As Iran attempts to resolve its nuclear stalemate with the United States through diplomatic means while simultaneously balancing its military aspirations, the scenario underscores the complicated forces at play in the Middle East, Iran determination to preserve its regional clout despite high & level negotiations to reduce tensions with the West is demonstrated by the supply of long-range missiles to Iraq.In conclusion, Iran's decision to retain military dominance in the region before nuclear negotiations with the United States is demonstrated by the transfer of long-range missiles to Iraq, which represents a dramatic escalation in the situation, this action makes diplomacy more difficult and highlights the difficulties both parties are having in trying to work out a solution to their nuclear standoff.