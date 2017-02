The US is an ally of Pakistan why are you maligning the US? It is strange that ever since Pakistan/US/UK won the cold war, the people who are prospering are the ex-Communists and the "winners" of the cold war (Pakistan, US / UK etc.) are suffering infamy, financial distress, social isolation. Meanwhile Chinese, Indians and the good ex-Soviets are moving into various facets of US life? Why are you fomenting divisions between allies (US/ Pak?)?



We are happy for Chinese, Indian and Communist prosperity (particularly if the Russians prosper because they are a beautiful people) but must you also bad mouth our allies and friends during such stressful times ? Is it not enough that Chinese are buying real estate in the US, millions are immigrating to Canada, they are outnumbering students and white people at Ivy Leagues and California , and entering US Law schools & politics and providing everyone with industrial goods & forcing their way into wall street ? You must also try to further isolate us Pakistanis who have been at war since the 1980s ? You do realize that there are people trying to sow divisions between our sects and between our friends (US/UK/Pakistan/Turkey)? What sort of a friend is Communist China that it is fomenting discord between Pakistanis & UK/US ? In our religion such conduct is called "Ghibath" and is a grave sin.



We love the Iranians as our own (more than you can imagine) but the US is an ally, a friend and a brother who fought with us shoulder to shoulder during the cold war (and still fights with us for the sake of Afghanistan but there is great mistrust between us unfortunately). The US / UK/ Europe is also composed of people wh who adhere to Christianity which is a religion of the Prophet Ibrahim (RA) so they are literally our family (they are descended from the Prophet Ishaaq's RA progeny while we are from Prophet Ismail's RA side). May God have mercy upon Pakistan & her allies (Saudia, Turkey, Iran, US, UK, Germany) and turn our enemies into our friends also. For when God is pleased with a peoples he turns even their enemies into their friends but when displeased with a people He sows discord between friends.

